Megastar opens up about Multi-starrers

The team of Waltair Veerayya attended the press meet of the film last evening in a special set that was erected for the film. The entire team looked super confident and energetic in the media interaction. Chiranjeevi during his interaction opened up about doing multi-starrers. “I am going to do a multi-starrer film in the next two years and an announcement will be made soon. I am also going to work with my brother Pawan Kalyan very soon” told Megastar. He lauded the entire team of Waltair Veerayya for their work.

“Keep your expectations sky high and still Waltair Veerayya will live up to the expectations. Everyone worked in a professional manner for the film. Waltair Veerayya will also release in Hindi language simultaenously with the same title” told Chiranjeevi. He forgot to mention about Ravi Teja’s work in the press interaction after which Megastar took his Twitter page to laud Ravi Teja for his work. Waltair Veerayya is a mass entertainer directed by Bobby Kolli. Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan and Catherine played the lead roles. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Devi Sri Prasad scored the music. Waltair Veerayya is heading for a record release on January 13th across the globe.