There’s An Emotional Journey In Waltair Veerayya: Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s mass action entertainer Waltair Veerayya co-starring mass maharaja Ravi Teja is slated for Sankranthi release. The team hold a press meet today and Chiranjeevi was pretty confident that the movie would become a blockbuster.

He said, “A senior actor once told me that more than the professional writers and directors, fans who will become writers and directors will present us in the best way. I felt the same when Bobby narrated the story of Waltair Veerayya. There is an emotional journey in the movie. The movie will reach all your expectations. Bobby picked perfect artists for every character.

I hope, you will enjoy my comedy timing in the movie. After Shankar Dada MBBS, I got to play such hilarious roles in this movie. I indeed enjoy doing these kinds of movies with fun, mass, and commercial elements.”