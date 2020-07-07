Sukumar’s masterplan for Pushpa

Telangana government asked the Telugu film industry to resume shoots but imposed strict guidelines that should be followed on the sets during this coronavirus season. The unit should have a maximum number of 40 members which disappointed most of the filmmakers. It is impossible to shoot with the guidelines felt several directors and producers. Because of this, most of the shoots did not resume. Allu Arjun is all excited to join the shoot of Pushpa that will be directed by Sukumar. The film is an action thriller which has to be shot in forests mostly.

Sukumar and his team came with a masterplan recently. They are in plans to start the shoot with a crew of 200 members soon. The shoot of the film will start across the outskirts of Hyderabad. The makers are in plans to provide food and accommodation for the entire unit in a resort near to the shooting locations. All the unit members would be tested for coronavirus before they enter the premises.

The entire cast, crew members will stay in the resort till the entire schedule of Pushpa gets completed. The movie unit is currently in talks to acquire all the necessary permissions for the same before starting the shoot. No outside person or food will be allowed into the premises of the shoot or the resort in which the unit resides. If the government gives their nod, Sukumar and his team will plan the schedule and will start the shoot of Pushpa. The movie unit is waiting for the response from the government.

Pushpa is a thriller that is about the sandalwood smuggling in Sesachalam forests in Chittor. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are the lead actors in this action thriller that will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.