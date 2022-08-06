Super Saturday For Sita Ramam

Dulquer Salmaan’s Sita Ramam has released yesterday and has got rave reviews and positive word of mouth. Everyone is appreciating the emotional classic love saga made with stunning production values.

As common for this genre, Sita Ramam has started slow on Friday but WOM did the trick for the film. The evening and night shows registered some interesting numbers.

The movie is having a super Saturday with the noon and matinee shows looking strong. The evening and night shows are going to be stunning. Extra theaters are being added in some places to accomodate the crowd.

Tomorrow is also going to be strong due to Sunday holiday. Tuesday is also a Public holiday due to Muharram.

Trade experts say the movie is expected to grown organically and have a long run for a couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, the movie is winning praise from the celebrities as well. Celebs like Ravi Teja, Nani, and Ram loved the film and recommended fans to watch the film calling it a Classic.