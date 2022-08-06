Chandrababu Naidu calls on President Murmu

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday called on President, Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

This was Naidu’s first meeting with Murmu after she was elected as the President last month. The TDP had extended its support to her.

Chandrababu Naidu was in Delhi to attend the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav meeting chaired by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

After meeting Murmu, the TDP chief said it was a courtesy call to congratulate her on her victory as the President of India. He said that the TDP extended unconditional support to her and all the party MPs and MLAs voted in her favour.

Murmu had visited Amaravati on July 12 as part of her election campaign. The TDP had organised an interaction with the party MPs, MLAs and MLCs. Speaking on this occasion, Chandrababu Naidu had heaped praise on Murmu and termed her life as exceptional.

She would be an inspiration to the downtrodden sections of society for leading a simple life, Naidu felt.

After meeting Murmu on Saturday, Naidu attended the meeting on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav held at Rashtrapati Bhavan chaired by APrime Minister Modi.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Central government to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

The Mahotsav commenced on March 12 last year to mark the 75-week countdown to the 75th anniversary of independence and will end on August 15, 2023.

This is the first time Chandrababu Naidu was invited by the Centre for an official meeting in the national capital since the TDP lost power in Andhra Pradesh in 2019.

The TDP had pulled out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2018, protesting the Centre’s refusal to grant Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu-led party had joined hands with the Congress party for 2019 elections but it lost the power to YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh.

In recent times, Naidu dropped hints that he is ready to once again ally with the BJP. The saffron party’s state leadership, however, remained cold to the proposal.