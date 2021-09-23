Superstar fans celebrating 10 years of Dookudu in Style

Dookudu will stand as one of the best films in Superstar Mahesh Babu’s career. Right from the hilarious entertainment to the action and Mahesh Babu’s performance, the audience loved the film completely. Dookudu is completing a decade today and his fans are celebrating it in style. For the first time in Telugu cinema, more than 20 shows are planned across the Telugu states on the occasion. The tickets for the special shows are sold out all over.

This turned out to be a new trend of celebrating the anniversaries of the super hit films through special shows. The screenings mostly happen in Hyderabad’s RTC Crossroads but for the first time Dookudu is screened across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Directed by Srinu Vaitla, the film featured Mahesh Babu, Sonu Sood and Brahmanandam in the lead roles. 14 Reels Entertainment are the producers of this racy action-packed entertainer.