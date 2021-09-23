9999 Auction: NTR pays a bomb for his Lamborghini

Young Tiger NTR is the proud owner of Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule which is the first one in India. The actor is passionate about fancy numbers and all his vehicles carry 9999. The top actor now spent Rs 17 lakhs for a fancy number for his Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule. He went for the auction and spent a record price to get ‘TS 09 FS 9999’ in Khairatabad RTA Office. NTR is done with the shoot of RRR and he is hosting Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. He is just flawless with his hosting skills.

NTR has a huge collection of cars and the actor loves to drive himself during his breaks. NTR is currently cutting down his weight and he will commence the shoot of Koratala Siva’s film from November. The movie is a social drama and it will be released next year. Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts will jointly bankroll the film.