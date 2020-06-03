Supreme Court orders Jagan Govt to remove YCP colours

The Jaganmohan Reddy Government in Andhra Pradesh got a big blow from the Supreme Court. In a clear judgement, the Apex Court has ordered the AP Government to remove the YCP party colours from the panchayat buildings. The court also took serious objection to the AP Government order pertaining to the fourth colour that was applied to these buildings.

The Supreme Court gave a deadline of four weeks for removal of the colours. If the Government failed to do so, that would be seen as a contempt of court and necessary proceedings would be launched against that.

The latest order of the Supreme Court came as a big relief for the AP High Court against which the ruling YSRCP leaders have been making comments in the wake of recent orders in Dr. Sudhakar case and so on. The Supreme Court did not agree with the AP Government’s contention that addition of fourth colour would make the colours not look like YCP flag colours. The High Court also held a similar opinion, saying that it was not enough to add a fourth colour.

Jagan Government argued, saying that white colour stood for dairy revolution, blue for aqua revolution and green for agricultural revolution. Fourth colour terracotta was added in view of allegations of YCP colours. But the courts dismissed claims of AP Government outright.