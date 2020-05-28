Suriya and Karthi teaming up for a remake

Tamil actor Suriya cemented his place in Tamil and Telugu languages. Soon after this, his brother Karthi made his debut and impressed the audience. His last film Khaidi is a smashing box-office hit and he received wide applause for his performance. Though there were speculations that Suriya and Karthi would team up together for a film, it did not happen till date. The actors too wanted to work together and they waited for the right script. The latest news says that the brothers are teaming up soon.

Malayalam blockbuster film Ayyappanum Koshiyum is being remade in several Indian languages. The film is will soon be made in Telugu, Hindi and the remake rights are already sold. Both Suriya, Karthi watched Ayyappanum Koshiyum recently and they loved the film. They decided to remake the film in Tamil as per the update. Suriya already acquired the Tamil remake rights of the film and the director is yet to be finalized. Finally, Suriya and Karthi are joining hands for a project through the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum.