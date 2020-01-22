Suspension notices against 3 TDP MLCs

The Telugu Desam Party has formally complained to Legislative Council Chairman Sharief to suspend three of its own MLCs for violating the party whip in the House. Initially 2 TDP MLCs, Pothula Suneetha and Shivanadha Reddy, voted against TDP and supported YCP’s Vizag Capital shifting Bill in the Council. The two MLCs clearly went against the whip. Hence, they face disqualification now. This happened despite the TDP’s caution to protect its MLCs. Also, TDP leader in Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu complained to Chairman against intimidation of their party MLCs by YCP leaders. Yanamala said that MP Vijayasai Reddy and SV Subba Reddy were sending threats by sitting in gallery box of Council.

Though the TDP successfully blocked 3 Capitals Bill from being tabled in AP Council, some of its MLCs slipped away at the last minute. The TDP got 34 MLCs strength but it could get just 27 votes in its favour. Moreover, BJP MLCs adopted a neutral position despite their support for Amaravati agitation.

To prevent further trouble, the TDP is asking for suspension of MLC Satrucharla Vijayarama Raju also for violating the party whip. Satrucharla sat through the Rule 71 debate but he went out of the House just before the voting. By doing so, he violated the party whip and he will attract action as per the House rules.