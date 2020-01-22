Another farmer dies from heart attack: Amaravati

One more Amaravati farmer died after prolonged depression and heart attack. Kommineni Pichchaiah, a resident of Anantavaram village in Capital City area, has been badly upset over the Capital shifting. His health has been deteriorating but he continued to take part in the agitation against 3 Capitals decision of CM Jagan Reddy. Pichchaiah was even more depressed after the lathicharge on the protesting farmers in Chalo Assembly. The aged farmer has finally suffered a fatal heart attack.

The Amaravati JAC leaders expressed grief over the death of the farmer. They asserted that their agitation would continue till the Jagan Reddy government withdraws its decision. Meanwhile, the JAC bandh call in Guntur district got positive response from the public. The JAC is protesting against the lathicharge on agitators in Chalo Assembly and injuries inflicted on Guntur MP Galla Jayadev. The shop owners and general public closed down shops in support of the banch. The Guntur people are giving support to anti-Capital agitation as the present Capital is located in their district. The JAC is preparing to intensify their agitation by mobilising support from all sections in Guntur city and other parts of the district.