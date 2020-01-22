Nikhil Plays Basketball Player In His Next

Former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil celebrates his birthday today. On the special occasion, his next film is announced. The young hero will be working under the direction of Telugu director Vijay Kumar Konda.

The film also marks maiden production of famous music company Lahari Music. This will be made in large scale in Telugu and Kannada. In the announcement poster, Nikhil is seen as a basketball player.

Regular shoot of the sports based film for which music is composed by Arjun Janya will begin soon.