TANA Backpack donation for needy kids in Philadelphia

Telugu Association of North America (TANA) distributed backpacks to the Lord’s Pantry, Downingtown, PA for the needy kids on Thursday August 20th 2020.

For more than a decade, across the USA, TANA has been distributing backpacks to disadvantaged kids during the beginning of the school year. This has been a very popular and successful TANA program helping to build the bridges with the local communities.

As part of the backpack donation program more than 100 backpacks with school supplies were distributed to the needy kids through Lord’s Pantry, Downingtown, PA. This program is organized with the support of H2C (Help Care and Comfort) and coordinated by TANA Mid-Atlantic Youth Chair Aparna Vagvala.

Lord’s Pantry appreciated TANA for this gesture of support and kindness which will provide the much needed initiative and good start for the needy families with children getting back to school.

Ravi Potluri – TANA Secretary and TANA Committee chair Gopi Vavala attended the event.

TANA Mid-Atlantic team is looking forward to organize many more such charitable events in future and promising to assist all the Telugu speaking people and other Indians during emergency and needy times.

1 of 6