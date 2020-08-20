SP Charan updates about SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is critically ill and he is on a ventilator from the past one week. A team of expert doctors is monitoring his health in Chennai’s MGM Healthcare. His son SP Charan turned emotional today after he released a video byte that informed about his health. Charan said that his father’s condition continued to be critical and there is not much development in his health. He said that they are keeping the hope alive and thanked everyone who are praying for the recovery of SP Balasubrahmanyam.

He said that he is confident that all the prayers showered will surely help SP Balasubrahmanyam garu recover soon. He also thanked the film industry, music industry who arranged a massive prayer meeting this evening in Chennai. SP Charan turned emotional during the video message. Prayers for the recovery of SP Balasubrahmanyam.