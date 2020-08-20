Trivikram knocked by Tollywood top stars

After the super success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, top director Trivikram is in huge demand. Young Tiger NTR announced his next with Trivikram and the project rolls once NTR is done with the shoot of RRR. Trivikram in this while is in plans to wrap up a quickie as he is already done with the script of NTR’s film. All the top actors are ready to work with Trivikram. There are strong talks that Trivikram may work with Victory Venkatesh and Nani too may play the other lead role in this comic entertainer.

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Trivikram too are in good terms and they are in talks for a film from some time. Allu Arjun already announced that he would work with Trivikram soon and he is in plans to announce the project at the earliest. Trivikram met Ram Charan a couple of times in the recent weeks to discuss about working together. Energetic Star Ram who hasn’t signed a new project too is interested to work with Trivikram and Sravanthi Ravikishore initiated discussions. The ball is in the court of Trivikram and it would be the top director who will take a call on his next when the entire Tollywood is open to work with the talented writer turned director.