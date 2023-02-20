Taraka Ratna’s wife falls sick

After the demise of Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, his wife Alekhya reddy has fallen sick. She is currently in a lethargic state as she has not taken any food for the last two days. She is a fashion designer and a close relative of YSRCP MP Vijaysai Reddy. Alekhya Reddy is in shock by the death of Taraka Ratna and is taking care of her two daughters and son.

The last rites of Taraka Ratna will be held today at Mahaprasthanam. In 2012 Alekhya and Taraka Ratna got married against the Nandamuri family’s wish. They stayed away from Tarak’s parents for many years and slowly Tarak’s parents accepted their wedding. Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, NTR, Kalyanram, Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh and many others visited Taraka Ratna’s mortal remains yesterday. He was in plans to contest in the next upcoming Andhra Pradesh assembly elections from TDP. Telugu film industry is left in shock by his sudden demise.