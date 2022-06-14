TDP chief Naidu to begin year-long tour in districts

TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday is all set to go on year-long district tours all over the State from Wednesday. Naidu’s tours will be taken up under the slogan ‘NTR Sphoorthy – Chandranna Bharosa’ (NTR inspiration and Chandranna assurance). In each tour, he will cover the districts for three days.

The TDP chief’s tours would aim at highlighting the failures and destructive policies of the YSRCP Government. Naidu would hold an assurance to the people to carve a better future for the State. His prime focus would be on giving a firm assurance on continuation of welfare governance, promotion of development of the state.

The TDP chief would also be highlighting the failures of the YSR Congress government in the last three years. He would focus and tell people how chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had failed to develop the state and how he was taking vengeance and the opposition parties.

The first district Mahanadu of the TDP will be held in Chodavaram assembly constituency in Anakapalli district on Wednesday. This is being held as part of the year-long NTR centenary celebrations. Here, Naidu’s first day tour Mahanadu public meeting would be held.

On the second day of the tour, Naidu will hold meetings with the leaders and main activists of the party in all the 7 assembly segments in the parliamentary constituency. On the third day, he will address Badude Badudu road shows against the Government’s failure to check prices and current charges.

Chandrababu’s tours would be held in over 100 Assembly segments over the next one year. The TDP chief is planning to have at least two tours in every month covering as many assembly seats as possible, depending on the weather conditions.