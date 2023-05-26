TDP gets ready for Mahanadu in Rajamahendravaram

The opposition TDP is ready for its two-day annual Mahanadu to be held at Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh from May 27. This would be the second Mahanadu of the party to be held in Rajamahendravaram. The first Mahanadu was held in 1993 and the party had bounced back to power in the subsequent elections held in 1994.

Party senior leaders Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, Kambhampati Rammohan Rao and the youth leader Chintakayala Ajay inspected the arrangements being made at the venue for the two-day event.

The first day would have discussions on the failures of the present government, its anti-people policies and the measures to be taken by the TDP to defeat this government. The second day would be dedicated to the resolutions and the birth centenary celebrations of party founder and former chief minister N T Rama Rao on May 28.

The party held its politburo meeting in Rajamahendravaram on Friday. Party supremo and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu chaired the politburo meeting. The politburo meeting called upon the rank and file of the party to make the Mahanadu a success. The politburo meeting also cleared the schedule for the two-day Mahandu, beginning on Saturday.

The party would hold delegates meeting on May 28 and public meeting on May 28. The party is likely to announce its partial manifesto for the 2024 general election. The meeting is likely to adopt 20 resolutions of which 14 resolutions would be related to Andhra Pradesh while the rest for Telangana and the country.

The party leaders have readied 60 acres of open land for the Mahanadu venue where the party would hold deliberations and delegates meeting. Another 150 acres of open space was readied for the parking and food stalls.