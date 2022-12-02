TDP MLC BT Naidu demands Minister Jayaram’s resignation

Minister Gummanur Jayaram, is shamelessly continuing in the Cabinet though his illegal land grabbings have been thoroughly exposed with evidence, said MLC and senior TDP leader, B T Naidu, on Friday.

Naidu said that Minister Jayaram is now claiming that he had purchased lands with an annual income of Rs 52 lakh was not mentioned in the election affidavit. The annual revenue that the Minister has shown in the affidavit in 2018 was Rs 1.44 lakh, he said.

Jayaram has mentioned in the affidavit in 2019 that he owned only eight acres and how he could purchase 203 acres in a matter of just 16 months, he wondered. “From where did he get so much of money,” Naidu asked.

Jayaram illegally occupied lands, the TDP MLC said and asked if it is not a fact that the Minister applied to the Kurnool District Cooperative Central Bank for agricultural loan. Pointing out that the farmers in Rayalaseema are committing suicide due to crop failures, he expressed surprise that the Minister could earn crores of rupees through farming. “Did you grow ganja or any other crop in your lands,” he asked.

The Coromandel police in Bengaluru filed a case against Jayaram on May 5, 2020 on a complaint from the management of Ithina Plantation, the TDP MLC said. He further stated that the Minister and his family members illegally occupied the lands belonging to the management of the Ithina Plantation.

Since there is no security for the lands as the Minister is forcibly occupying them using his power, the TDP MLC said that unless a thorough probe is ordered and brings to light the land grabbings of Jayaram, he will continue his land grabbings.