SS Rajamouli wins New York Film Critics Circle Award

SS Rajamouli is one of the best directors of Indian cinema and his vision of creating films has crossed barriers of language. The top director’s last film RRR impressed the international audience too. Rajamouli is promoting the film ahead of the Oscars. SS Rajamouli is named as the Best Director at the New York Film Critics Circle Award. The awards are based on the critics and New York Film Critics Circle Awards are one of the prestigious ones. Tar won the Best Film Award.

Colin Farrell is named as the Best Actor for his work in After Yang and The Banshees of Inisherin. Cate Blanchett is the Best Actress for her performance in Tar. Ke Huy Quan won the Best Supporting Actor award and Keke Palmer won the Best Supporting Actress award. SS Rajamouli is the only Indian to win an award in New York Film Critics Circle this year. Though RRR was not selected from India in the international feature category for the Oscars, Variance Films initiated a campaign in the general category.