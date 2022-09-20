TDP MP Kanakamedala is sure of Amaravati as capital

TDP Rajya Sabha member Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar said that Amaravati would remain the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh. He said no force would shift the capital from Amaravati and assured the farmers of getting back their capital.

Ravindra Kumar, who is also an advocate, visited the farmers who have entered Krishna district on Tuesday. The farmers are on padayatra from Amaravati to Arasavalli sun temple in Srikakulam district. They took up the padayatra marking the 1000 days of their agitation against three capitals proposal by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

He blamed the state government for not implementing the AP high court direction on Amaravati development. He said that the high court had directed the state government on March 3, 2022 to develop Amaravati as capital city in six months. It also told the state government to develop the layout to be given to the farmers in three months.

Ravindra Kumar blamed the state government for not developing the layouts or Amaravati as capital city for six months. He said that the state government had filed the special leave petition in the supreme court against the high court order.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government was only playing with the sacrifices of the farmers, he said. He also alleged that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was trying to instigate the people of various regions in the state to create regional and communal disturbances in the state.

Former MP from Machilipatnam, Konakalla Narayana Rao, who also met the Amaravati farmers in Krishna district, said that the capital development was already started in Amaravati. He said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has to complete it. He also asserted that the Central government had given its share of funds to the state government for building the capital.

The structures in Amaravati would require completion, he said and asked the chief minister to develop the city as planned by the previous government.