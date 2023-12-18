TDP never accepts Vizag Steel Plant privatisation, says Lokesh

Spread the love

“TDP never accepts privation of the Vizag Steel Plant and immediately after the party is into power, we will certainly raise our voice in Parliament against the move to privatise the plant,” said Nara Lokesh, TDP general secretary, on Monday.

Necessary steps will be taken to see to it that justice is done for the Steel Plant displaced and the coming TDP government will extend its cooperation for the plant like allotting captive mines which are necessary for its survival, Lokesh told the Steel Plant displaced who met him during his Yuva Galam pada yatra in Gajuwaka, which ends on Monday after 226 days. The Steel Plant displaced brought to Lokesh’s notice that even after 40 years justice is not done to them though they have given their lands for the project.

The displaced told Lokesh about the Centre’s plan to privatise the Steel Plant and once the Centres goes ahead with it they will be the worst hit majority of them are yet to get compensation for the lands that they have given for the plant and also jobs as promised by the management. The displaced appealed to Lokesh to continue the steel plant in the public sector once the TDP is back in power in the coming polls.

The Steel Plant is the result of many sacrifices after a prolonged battle, Lokesh said this is the only Steel Plant located along a sea-shore. Andhra’s self-respect is attached to this plant and at any cost its privatisation will not be allowed, Lokesh stated. Though the Centre has already announced that the plant will be privatised, Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has been remaining silent for fear of the Centre’s reprisal by bringing back the cases pending against him, remarked Lokesh.

This apart, Jagan also has designed a plan to loot 8,000 acres of the Steel plant by joining hands with some local industrialists, Lokesh said and noted that the coming TDP government will certainly initiate steps for the welfare and security of the Steel Plant employees and workers. Steps will also be taken to the Steel Plant displaced and implement all the promises made to them, he promised the displaced.

Lokesh told the Padmasali representatives who met him at the Durgapuram bus stand that Jagan who promised the BCs that he will be their backbone has totally deceived them. At least 55 handloom workers had committed suicide in the YSRCP rule and the Chief Minister did not even console their bereaved family members, leave alone paying any ex gratia, Lokesh said.

Loan waiver to the tune of Rs 110 cr was implemented during the TDP regime for the handloom workers and subsidies too were extended to them on raw material besides sanctioning loans to them, he said. “Once we are back in power TIDCO houses will be built for the handloom workers in urban areas and common working sheds with all necessary basic needs will be set up. This apart 200 units free power will be supplied to them,” Lokesh observed.

The two-wheeler workers wanted recognition for them by the State Government and loans on subsidy, Lokesh assured them that all their demands will be conceded by the coming TDP-Jana Sena government in three months. Lamenting that two-wheeler mechanics too are the victims of Jagan, the TDP general secretary said that training centres will be set up for them by the coming TDP-Jana Sena government and modern tools will also be supplied to them.