Team Dhamaka overcomes all the Hurdles

There was a lot of bad propaganda against Ravi Teja’s upcoming release Dhamaka. Trinadha Rao Nakkina who directed successful films helmed the film and Sree Leela is the leading lady. There are speculations that Ravi Teja is unhappy with the final copy and several changes are done. A portion of the film was shot again and it was directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni told the rumors. The trailer sounded quite impressive and Dhamaka is now carrying good buzz. The trailer hints at a packed commercial entertainer with the right amount of action, entertainment, and romance.

The entire movie unit sounded super confident about the film during the pre-release event of the film. Dhamaka is now carrying huge expectations after the songs, trailer ended up impressive. There is a lot of positive buzz surrounding the film. Dhamaka is also expected to open with a bang considering the surrounded buzz. The film now crossed all the hurdles before the release. The film is produced by People Media Factory and it is aimed for December 23rd release.