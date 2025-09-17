x
Team Raja Saab to make a Big Announcement

Published on September 17, 2025 by nymisha

Team Raja Saab to make a Big Announcement

The team of Raja Saab are disturbed with the frequent rumors about the film’s delay and the release date. The film’s producer TG Vishwa Prasad has clarified that the film will release during Sankranthi 2026 season and the December 5th release plans are ruled out. From the past couple of days, there are speculations that the film will miss Sankranthi release because of the pending shoot and the extensive post-production work involved. The team of Raja Saab has decided to release an official poster with the release date very soon.

Maruthi recently revealed that all the pending songs from the film will be shot in October and the entire filming will be concluded soon. The talkie part and the patchwork has been completed with the recent schedule. Prabhas is preparing himself to shoot for a small action episode for Raja Saab and it will be shot this month. Two songs will be shot in Europe. The team will have ample time for the post-production work to be completed. To put an end to the rumors, the team will release a poster with the date.

After the super success of Mirai, there are huge expectations on the VFX work of Raja Saab. Maruthi is taking extra care on the output. Thaman is working on the music. Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal are the heroines in Raja Saab. People Media Factory has invested Rs 400 crores on the film and the theatrical, non-theatrical deals will be closed very soon.

