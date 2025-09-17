x
Movie News

Nizam Distribution: Dil Raju aims a Strong Comeback

Published on September 17, 2025

Nizam Distribution: Dil Raju aims a Strong Comeback

Top producer Dil Raju was once the top distributor for the Nizam region. With several players in the game, Dil Raju’s SVC was not on the top. From the past couple of years, Mythri Movie Distributors raced to the top and several producers have approached the new distribution house for films. Dil Raju also faced setbacks in production and he is currently on a break to rectify himself and bounce back at the earliest. SVC has acquired the theatrical rights of Pawan Kalyan’s OG for Nizam and Vizag regions for a fancy price.

They are working to ensure the biggest release for the film. Dil Raju is also in talks with several producers to acquire the distribution rights of several crazy projects. He is one of the frontrunners to acquire the theatrical rights of Akhanda 2. SVC also bagged the theatrical rights of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming release Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Dil Raju will also release the upcoming films of Sithara Entertainments and 2026 is expected to be a busy year for SVC in distribution.

Dil Raju is also producing films with Vijay Deverakonda and others. He will relaunch his nephew Ashish this year.

