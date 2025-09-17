Mirai crosses the huge 100 crore milestone

Mirai has become a huge blockbuster crossing Rs.100 crores at the box office in 5 days. On Day 5, especially, the movie achieved several important milestones. In North America, the movie crossed the US$2 Million milestone.

This marks second 2 Million dollar film for Teja Sajja after HanuMan and he crossed this mark back to back with his two movies. In India, the movie held well on Tuesday indicating a strong word of mouth prevailing.

Family audiences are queueing to the theatres with more than 1 Lakh tickets booked on BMS app on Tuesday alone. The phenomenal trend at the box office firmly establishes Mirai as a sensational blockbuster.

Teja Sajja with his unique script selection and commitment, is earning a huge reputation among audiences as a star at the box office. This Karthik Gattamneni directorial produced by People Media Factory is set to break many more records in coming days predict the trade analysts looking at the maddening rush.