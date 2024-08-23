x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks
Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks
Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event
Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event
Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch
Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch
Pushpa-2 Kochi Event
Pushpa-2 Kochi Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event
Shalini Pandey Pretty Look
Shalini Pandey Pretty Look
Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black
Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree
Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree
Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again
Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure
Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits
Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits
Samyuktha Menon At Private Event In Vijayawada
Samyuktha Menon At Private Event In Vijayawada
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Teja Sajja’s Mirai Birthday Poster: Super Yodha In Action

Published on August 23, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Allari Naresh’s Bachhala Malli Movie Teaser Launch Event
image
Naanaa Hyraanaa from Game Changer: Visually Appealing Number
image
Talasani hits ball into Congress’ Court
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Gautham Leads, Avinash at Risk of Elimination
image
Rajinikanth to return back to Shoot

Teja Sajja’s Mirai Birthday Poster: Super Yodha In Action

mirai poster

Teja Sajja doesn’t seem to be interested in doing simple and regular stories. The young hero who stunned as Hanu-Man is going to astonish viewers in the role of a Super Yodha in the action-adventure Mirai directed prestigiously by Karthik Ghattamaneni.

It’s Teja Sajja’s birthday today. The birthday special poster presents Teja Sajja as Super Yodha in action mode. The poster is designed incorporating various elements, other than showing the brave side of his character. Heritage structures are seen in the background. The new poster is highly impressive and catches our attention.

TG Vishwa Prasad is producing the movie on a high budget. The movie carrying a strong buzz will be released in 8 languages in the summer of 2025.

Next Nara Lokesh taking personal care about Skill Census Survey Previous Committee Kurrollu and Aay breathes hopes on Small Films
else

TRENDING

image
Naanaa Hyraanaa from Game Changer: Visually Appealing Number
image
Rajinikanth to return back to Shoot
image
RGV’s statement on Recent Cases and Controversies

Latest

image
Allari Naresh’s Bachhala Malli Movie Teaser Launch Event
image
Naanaa Hyraanaa from Game Changer: Visually Appealing Number
image
Talasani hits ball into Congress’ Court
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Gautham Leads, Avinash at Risk of Elimination
image
Rajinikanth to return back to Shoot

Most Read

image
Talasani hits ball into Congress’ Court
image
Tribal girl Shailaja died of cardiac arrest, clarifies Minister Seethakka
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Delhi Visit: Key Meetings and Future Plans

Related Articles

Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025 Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch Pushpa-2 Kochi Event Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event Shalini Pandey Pretty Look Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits Samyuktha Menon At Private Event In Vijayawada Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree