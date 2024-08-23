Teja Sajja’s Mirai Birthday Poster: Super Yodha In Action

Teja Sajja doesn’t seem to be interested in doing simple and regular stories. The young hero who stunned as Hanu-Man is going to astonish viewers in the role of a Super Yodha in the action-adventure Mirai directed prestigiously by Karthik Ghattamaneni.

It’s Teja Sajja’s birthday today. The birthday special poster presents Teja Sajja as Super Yodha in action mode. The poster is designed incorporating various elements, other than showing the brave side of his character. Heritage structures are seen in the background. The new poster is highly impressive and catches our attention.

TG Vishwa Prasad is producing the movie on a high budget. The movie carrying a strong buzz will be released in 8 languages in the summer of 2025.