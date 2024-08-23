x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks
Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks
Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event
Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event
Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch
Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch
Pushpa-2 Kochi Event
Pushpa-2 Kochi Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event
Shalini Pandey Pretty Look
Shalini Pandey Pretty Look
Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black
Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree
Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree
Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again
Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure
Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits
Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits
Samyuktha Menon At Private Event In Vijayawada
Samyuktha Menon At Private Event In Vijayawada
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
View all stories
Home > Politics

Nara Lokesh taking personal care about Skill Census Survey

Published on August 23, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Allari Naresh’s Bachhala Malli Movie Teaser Launch Event
image
Naanaa Hyraanaa from Game Changer: Visually Appealing Number
image
Talasani hits ball into Congress’ Court
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Gautham Leads, Avinash at Risk of Elimination
image
Rajinikanth to return back to Shoot

Nara Lokesh taking personal care about Skill Census Survey

AP Human Resources Development and IT Minister Nara Lokesh has been taking personal care about the Skill Census Survey to held in Andhra Pradesh. He held an extensive review with senior officials of IT and Education Departments on Friday and took stock of the progress.

As AP Government is coming up with a customised app for Skill Census Survey, officials gave a report on its progress. During the meeting Nara Lokesh also inquired about the questionnaire to be used in Skill Survey and the care to be taken while collecting data from youth.

“Skill Census Survey should be done with proper methodology and care. Ensure that all the relevant details are collected from youth about their educational qualifications, work experience, skills. If we get appropriate information then Government itself will prepare resumes of youth and pitch them to companies,” said Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh instructing officials.

“While youth are complaining about lack of job opportunities, companies are expressing apprehensions over lack of skilled workforce. If we can accurately collect and assess the educational profile and skill set of youth, then we can connect them with companies,” further explained Nara Lokesh, stressing how Skill Cenus Survey can bridge the gap between job seekers and companies offering opportunities.

Nara Lokesh has been very keen on Skill Census Survey and a pilot survey will be done in his own constituency Mangalagiri.

If the first-of-its-kind Skill Census Survey being taken up by AP Government succeeds, then it will be a huge achievement for the young Minister Nara Lokesh.

Dnr

Next MLA Tangirala Soumya Files Complaint Against False Social Media Campaigns Previous Teja Sajja’s Mirai Birthday Poster: Super Yodha In Action
else

TRENDING

image
Naanaa Hyraanaa from Game Changer: Visually Appealing Number
image
Rajinikanth to return back to Shoot
image
RGV’s statement on Recent Cases and Controversies

Latest

image
Allari Naresh’s Bachhala Malli Movie Teaser Launch Event
image
Naanaa Hyraanaa from Game Changer: Visually Appealing Number
image
Talasani hits ball into Congress’ Court
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Gautham Leads, Avinash at Risk of Elimination
image
Rajinikanth to return back to Shoot

Most Read

image
Talasani hits ball into Congress’ Court
image
Tribal girl Shailaja died of cardiac arrest, clarifies Minister Seethakka
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Delhi Visit: Key Meetings and Future Plans

Related Articles

Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025 Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch Pushpa-2 Kochi Event Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event Shalini Pandey Pretty Look Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits Samyuktha Menon At Private Event In Vijayawada Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree