Teja tested positive with coronavirus

Veteran director Teja made some sensational comments in the recent times after the shoots of Telugu films got stalled due to coronavirus. He said that he would start the shoot of his upcoming project from August or September. Teja is recently tested positive with coronavirus. Teja has been to Mumbai to attend a meeting about a web series that will be directed by him soon. He may have got infected with coronavirus in Mumbai. The tests are conducted to the family members of Teja and they are tested negative.

Teja is currently monitored by health officials. Before this, top director SS Rajamouli is tested positive with coronavirus and Rajamouli along with his family are in home quarantine. Teja will take a break till he recovers before returning back to work.