Allu Arjun’s new strategy surprising Tollywood

Stylish Star Allu Arjun’s real stamina got unveiled with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and the actor is lining up projects with top directors. He is yet to join the shoot of Sukumar’s Pushpa but the actor already gave his nod for his 21st film that will be directed by Koratala Siva. The top writer and director narrated the plot along with the characterization of Allu Arjun and the actor gave his nod. Koratala and his team are busy working on the final script.

Allu Arjun has ample trust on Koratala Siva and he gave his nod without listening to the complete script. When all the young and top actors are asking for bound scripts, Bunny is just blindly following the top directors. Even Trivikram did not narrate the complete script of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. After the film ended up as a huge hit, Allu Arjun already offered one more film for Trivikram and the project rolls once Allu Arjun is done with Koratala Siva’s project. The same happened with Pushpa and he decided to work with Sukumar without listening to the script of Pushpa. Allu Arjun’s new strategy is surprising Tollywood.