Naidu blames Govt for death of Amaravati farmer

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has accused the YSRCP Government of causing endless misery and painful deaths to Amaravati Capital City farmers by following unconstitutional policies. He blamed the Government’s 3 Capitals plan for the latest death of Nannapaneni Venkateswara Rao who took part in the Capital city protests till yesterday. Today morning, the farmer was found dead due to a heart attack. Till now, over 65 Amaravati farmers and farm coolies died painful deaths amid heatless treatment meted out by the ruling party leaders.

The TDP president, in a Twitter message, deplored that farmer Venkateswara Rao had given away all his 4 acres of ancestral lands for building a good capital city for AP state as a whole. But, he was subjected to harassment and anguish leading to his eventual death.

Mr. Naidu said even though the farmers were succumbing one by one, there was nobody from the side of the Government to come and console the bereaved families. The ruling party was following oppressive policies to break the hearts of the farmers and local residents.

It may be recalled that the Amaravati protests reached a new peak ever since the AP Governor signed the 3 Capitals and CRDA Repeal Bills. The farmers have been agitating and coming on to the roads along with women, youth, farm coolies and local residents vowing to intensify their agitation against CM Jagan Reddy’s Capital shifting plans.

ముందురోజు వరకు కూడా అమరావతి పరిరక్షణ ఉద్యమంలో పాల్గొన్న రాజధాని రైతు.. నన్నపనేని వెంకటేశ్వరరావుగారు తెల్లారేసరికి గుండెపోటుతో మరణించడం బాధాకరం. రాజధాని కోసం 4 ఎకరాలిచ్చిన రైతు కుటుంబానికి ఈ ప్రభుత్వం తీరని శోకాన్ని బదులిచ్చింది (1/2) pic.twitter.com/riHHjlB1vX — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) August 3, 2020