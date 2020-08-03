Finally, Ramesh Kumar takes charge as AP SEC

Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has finally taken charge as the State Election Commissioner. The retired IAS officer got his reappointment after a prolonged and bitter legal battle with the Jagan Reddy government. At times, he even received personal threats to himself and his family from the ruling party sympathisers. It also forced him to approach the Central Government to get security from the Central forces.

The Government came down and reinstated Ramesh Kumar only after the Governor received the verdict from the High Court for reappointing him as the SEC as per the laws. A near Constitutional crisis has set in. But at the last minute, the Jagan regime changed its tack and followed the instructions of the Governor.

Today’s taking charge by Ramesh Kumar was smooth considering the fact that the YSRCP leaders were also silent in view of the Governor’s approval for the 3 Capitals bills. In fact, immediately after the Governor asked for reinstatement, Ramesh Kumar faced lots of personal attacks on social media once again. However, he went on and took charge today amid cooled down political temperatures.

Ramesh Kumar, after taking charge, said he has assumed office at the instructions of the Government. He asserted that the SEC was an autonomous institution which would act by the rules and regulations and not by whims and fancies. Ramesh said he was expecting support and cooperation from the Government to carry on his duties.