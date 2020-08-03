Ranveer Singh starts his own production house

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh raced to the top in no time and he is one of the highest-paid actors of Indian cinema. He is free-spirited and got married to top actress Deepika Padukone. Ranveer Singh is now turning producer and is all set to produce films on his banner Maa Kasam Films. Ranveer Singh decided to produce entertaining and mass films on his banner. To back independent music, Ranveer Singh also floated IncInk along with Navzar Eranee sometime ago.

Ranveer Singh’s wife Deepika Padukone turned producer with Chhapaak and is now producing films on KA Productions. The actress is also co-producing 83 that features Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Several actors proved their mettle as producers and Ranveer Singh is the latest one to join the list. Let’s wait to see what is on board from the top actor as a producer.