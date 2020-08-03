Karnataka CM admitted to hospital after tested positive for Corona

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was tested positive for the coronavirus and admitted to hospital on Sunday. He tweeted on Sunday night about the same. Details as below:

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa tweeted that he was fine but had been hospitalised on the advice of doctors. It is reported that he has been admitted to Manipal Hospital. He tweeted, “I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine”.

It is known news that Amit Shah, another bigwig of the same party, also admitted to hospital on the advice of doctors the same way.