RRR gives his piece of mind to Pawan Kalyan

The decision to have three state capitals had been cleared by Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan triggering a fresh round of protest and politics in Andhra Pradesh.

Immediately after Governor Bishwabhushan Harichandan approved the three capitals bill, Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan demanded that the TDP and YSRCP MLAs Krishna district to resign in protest against the divisive politics of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. He asked the YSRCP and TDP leaders to quit if they were really worried about the plight of the farmers in Amaravati.

However, YSRCP ‘rebel’ Lok Sabha MP Raghurama Krishna Raju on Monday reacted to Pawan Kalyan’s demand. Reacting to Pawan Kalyan’s demand, Raju gave his piece of mind. He said there was no need for the MLAs to resign. “All they should do is to relentlessly fight against the government’s move to shift the capital from Amaravati to Vizag. They should not quit the fight against the three capitals decision. What one should do is not quit, but to unleash an uncompromising battle against the three capitals move,” Raju said.

TDP leader Ravindranath Reddy alias BTech Ravi had recently quit as MLC. Reacting to his resignation, he said the resignation of BTech Ravi as MLC is a futile exercise. In an unusual appeal, he asked BTech Ravi to withdraw his resignation.

While TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu dared Jaganmohan Reddy to seek re-election as a final referendum on the proposed trifurcation of the state capital, Raju said a poll should be conducted in the region seeking opinion of the people across the state to gauge the mood of the people. “Such a poll will reveal the real feelings of the people. The people of the state are not happy with the government’s decision.

Can the government keep its hand on its heart and say that the people are happy over its decision to create three capitals? Look into your manasakshi and not Sakshi. It takes more than 24 hours for people from Anantapur to travel to Vizag,” he noted.