Two TRS MLAs tested positive for Covid-19

Two more TRS MLAs were tested positive for Covid-19. TRS Patancheru MLA Mahipal Reddy and Ramagundam legislator Korukanti Chander are the latest to join the growing list of the pink party leaders to contract the infection.

Earlier, Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali and his grandson Mohammed Furqan Ahmed were tested positive for Covid-19. Three TRS MLAs Jangaon legislator Muthireddy Yadigiri Reddy, Bajireddy Govardhan (Nizamabad Rural) and Ganesh Gupta (Nizamabad Urban) too contracted the virus. Armoor Assembly constituency MLA Jeevan Reddy. However, they were discharged from various private hospitals in Hyderabad after complete recovery. Further, GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan also tested positive for the virus.

Several government employees were also affected by the pandemic. Covid-19 had hit the BRKR Bhavan which houses the GHMC office. Metro Rail Bhavan employees too were tested positive for Covid-19 following which the offices were sanitized.