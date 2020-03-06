Telangana budget session begins but what about AP?

There is no concrete information from either the government or bureaucrats on when AP Assembly budget session will begin. Usually, these sessions begin before March in tune with the conclusion of each financial year. Telangana budget session has just begun with Governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan already making the opening remarks. But what about the AP session?

There are vague reports however that AP Assembly budget session will begin only after the conclusion of the local body elections. This has become the immediate priority of AP CM Jaganmohoan Reddy. The sole focus of his administration is on how to complete these polls in the limited time available. On the other hand, there are chances of legal problems as TDP approached court for 34 per cent BC quota.

The budget session takes lot of exercise on the part of all departments of the government. But now, the officials are running against deadlines on the issue of local polls. The polls are expected to take place till the last day of this month. It means the respective departments can prepare for budget sessions only in April. By any indication, one and half months delay is expected in AP budget session this year.