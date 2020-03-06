Nishabdham Trailer: Mystery in a Haunted House

Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan are teaming up for the first time for an interesting thriller Nishabdham. The film directed by Hemanth Madhukar is carrying decent expectations. The trailer of the film is out today and it reveals the theme of Nishabdham. The film is all about the mystery that is left behind in a haunted house. Shot across some beautiful locales of USA, the trailer is packed with thrills and is interesting. Tipped with a ghost touch, Nishabdham trailer keeps the audience guessing.

The real mystery unfolds in theatres. Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Srinivas Avasarala and Subbaraju played other crucial roles in Nishabdham. On the whole, Nishabdham trailer hints that the film is a spine chilling thriller. The background score and the cinematography work are the other assets. The production values are superb. Anushka plays a mute artist in Nishabdham. People Media Factory and Kona Film Corporation are the producers. Nishabdham is slated for April 2nd release in Telugu, Hindi, English, Tamil and Malayalam languages