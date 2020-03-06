Pic Talk: Anushka Sharma wows in White

Natural beauty Anushka Sharma slowed down after getting married to star cricketer Virat Kohli. The actress is choosy and is busy with her clothing line and is producing concept-based films. Anushka Sharma is shining on the cover pages of the leading magazines frequently. For a recent photoshoot, Anushka Sharma has been spotted in a glamorous avatar. She looked wow in a simple white outfit. Anushka Sharma carried an elegant smile on her face. The actress will be seen in a cameo in Angrezi Medium which is releasing this month.





