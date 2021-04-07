Telangana CM urges people to strictly follow Covid guidelines

With the resurge in the Covid cases in Telangana, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has urged the people to strictly follow the Covid guidelines.

In his message on the World Health Day on Wednesday, he appealed to people to keep the environment clean and green, take nutritious food, keep a tab on healthy living and contain the spread of Covid-19.

KCR, as the chief minister is popularly known, stated in his message that health is wealth and the state government is working towards a healthy society. He said the development is possible only when people are healthy.

He said that the state government is implementing successfully several programmes and schemes towards improving the public health. The stat government has strengthened public health centres, hospitals and medical and health system.

He pointed out that the Basti Dawakhanas started in Greater Hyderabad have yielded good results and this would be replicated in other towns and cities. With these measures, the state government has brought the medical and health services to the doorsteps of people and improved the standards.

The state government also made available protein rich food by increasing the consumption of meat, fish, fruits and vegetables. A scheme has also been launched to set up integrated veg and non-veg markets all over the state.

The CM said the programmes launched under the Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi have won several awards and showed that the state government is working for the public health. KCR said for the past one year, the state and its people could withstand the corona due to their basic good habits and their immune to diseases.

The Mission Bhagiratha Scheme which provided pure, safe drinking water to reach and every household in the state helped to increase the public health in a qualitative way. The KCR Kits Programme aimed at the well-being of the mother and child and has helped the women and child welfare immensely. With Kalyan Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes, there is a fast decline in the child marriages and reduced infant female mortality rate.