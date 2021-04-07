Prabhas to return back to the sets of Radhe Shyam

Young Rebelstar Prabhas is juggling between the sets of Salaar and Adipurush currently. The actor completed the shoot of Radhe Shyam except for a song. The pending song will be canned in a special set on Prabhas and Pooja Hegde this week. Prabhas is keen to complete the song at the earliest and he will resume the shoot of Salaar from April 20th in Gujarat.

A massive set is erected in a private studio in Hyderabad for the shoot of the song. Radhe Shyam is announced for July 30th release in all the Indian languages. Radha Krishna Kumar is the director and Prabhas, Pooja Hegde are the lead actors. UV Creations are the producers of this periodic drama that is set in Europe in 1970s. The makers are currently busy closing the non-theatrical deals of Radhe Shyam.