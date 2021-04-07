Vakeel Saab Worldwide Pre-Release Business – Second highest for Pawan Kalyan

Vakeel Saab Worldwide Pre-Release Business
Vakeel Saab, Pawan Kalyan’s comeback film after a 3 year back is getting ready for a grand release on April 9th. Worldwide theatrical rights of the film are valued at 90 Cr. This is the second-highest pre-release business for the hero behind Agnyaathavaasi. The film is own release by the producer in some areas and some are sold on NRA/Outright basis. Advance bookings for the film are very good. It will get benefitted from a Ugadi holiday in the first week which falls on Tuesday.
Below is the area wise rights (including Expenses & GST)
|Area
|Pre-Release Business
|Nizam
|25 Cr Valued
|Ceeded
|12.40 Cr
|Andhra
|42 Cr
|AP/TS
|79.40 Cr
|ROI
|5.50 Cr Valued
|OS
|5 Cr Outright
|Worldwide
|89.90 Cr