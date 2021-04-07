Vakeel Saab Worldwide Pre-Release Business – Second highest for Pawan Kalyan

Vakeel Saab Worldwide Pre-Release Business

Vakeel Saab, Pawan Kalyan’s comeback film after a 3 year back is getting ready for a grand release on April 9th. Worldwide theatrical rights of the film are valued at 90 Cr. This is the second-highest pre-release business for the hero behind Agnyaathavaasi. The film is own release by the producer in some areas and some are sold on NRA/Outright basis. Advance bookings for the film are very good. It will get benefitted from a Ugadi holiday in the first week which falls on Tuesday.

Below is the area wise rights (including Expenses & GST)

Area Pre-Release Business Nizam 25 Cr Valued Ceeded 12.40 Cr Andhra 42 Cr AP/TS 79.40 Cr ROI 5.50 Cr Valued OS 5 Cr Outright Worldwide 89.90 Cr