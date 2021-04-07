Oscar Winner to Work for Pushpa!

After a long wait, Stylish star Allu Arjun’s upcoming film Pushpa is giving the fans a biggest update. The teaser of the film is going to be released today evening. Meanwhile, the production house Mythri Movie Makers have revealed an interesting thing.

Oscar Winner Resul Pookutty is working as a sound designer for the film. This Malayalam sound designer has worked for many Hindi, Malayalam, and Tamil films. And now, he is making his debut in Tollywood through Pushpa.

Needless to say, this news will give new confidence to Allu fans. Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa is hitting the screens on 13 August 2021.