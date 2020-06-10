Telangana HC stays NGT probe into KTR farmhouse case

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday stayed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) probe which was ordered following Congress MP Revanth Reddy’s petition that IT and MAUD minister K T Rama Rao had constructed an illegal farmhouse at Janwada.

KTR had denied the allegations saying he does not own the property. On Wednesday, KTR had moved the Telangana High Court challenging the NGT probe.

In the petition, KTR argued that the allegations levelled against him by Revanth Reddy were false, baseless and an act of political conspiracy. Further, he said the NGT probe order was unilateral. “The NGT case filed against me by Revanth Reddy is a deliberate personal vilification campaign, political conspiracy based on utter false statements,” KTR noted. Further, KTR on Wednesday countered Revanth Reddy’s allegations stating that there are several criminal cases against the Congress leader, including encroachment of lands belonging to the Dalits in Hyderabad’s prime Gopanpally locality.

It may be noted that Revanth Reddy had accused KTR of buying a 25 acre site and building structures flouting Government Order 111 which prohibits putting up permanent structures in the catchment area of the Osmansagar Lake. He moved the National Green Tribunal following which the NGT had issued notices to KT Rama Rao, Pollution Control Board (PCB) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HDMA). A fact-finding committee has been asked to submit a report in two months.