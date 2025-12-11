Telangana High Court cancels Ticket Hike GO for Akhanda2

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming film Akhanda 2 is gearing up for a grand release tomorrow morning with special paid premieres tonight. The governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have granted a hike for ticket price and also granted special permission for premiere shows in the states. The Telangana High Court has now suspended the ticket hike GO in the state after a petition was filed.

But the bookings for the premiere shows with hiked prices are opened in Telangana and the ticket sales are done. Hence it is almost impossible to reduce the ticket prices. The same happened with Pawan Kalyan’s OG and the distributors continued ahead with hiked ticket prices for the first weekend. The team of Akhanda 2 are expected to do the same for the premieres.