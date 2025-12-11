Karthi’s Film Stands Postponed

The financial dues of the previous films are haunting the producers and they are stalling and impacting their upcoming releases. After Akhanda 2 faced such struggles for a week, the release of the film got cleared and Akhanda 2 will release tomorrow across the globe. The latest film to be impacted is Karthi’s new release Vaa Vaathiyaar which is due for release tomorrow. The film’s producer KE Gnanavelraja has ample debts and they have impacted the film’s release.

KE Gnanavelraja has debts with multiple parties and all of them approached the court. The Madras High Court has asked KE Gnanavelraja’s Studio Green to repay the dues of Rs 21.7 crores and stalled the release of Vaa Vaathiyaar which will release as Annagaru Vostaru in Telugu. The new release date of the film will be announced by the makers very soon.