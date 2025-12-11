Pinnelli Brothers Surrender in Double Murder Case

Former MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and his brother Pinnelli Venkatarami Reddy surrendered before the Macherla Junior Civil Court on Thursday. Their appearance came on the final day of the two-week deadline set by the Supreme Court, which had rejected their anticipatory bail petitions in the Guntlapadu double murder case.

The case dates back to May 24, when brothers Javishetty Venkateshwarlu and Javishetty Koteswararao from Guntlapadu in Palnadu district were brutally killed. They were returning from a family event in Telangana when a car allegedly rammed their bike. The attackers then assaulted them with stones. Police later named nine people as accused, including the Pinnelli brothers as A6 and A7.

The brothers approached the High Court for bail and then moved the Supreme Court after their plea was rejected. The Supreme Court examined the case diary and witness statements and denied anticipatory bail. The court noted concerns raised by the prosecution that the accused were not cooperating with the investigation and were trying to influence witnesses. The court directed them to surrender within two weeks.

Investigators believe the murders were linked to local political rivalries. Both victims had recently joined the TDP and police say there were several meetings between the accused and those involved in the attack. The Pinnelli brothers will now have to apply for regular bail.