Pavala Syamala Struggling: What is MAA Doing?

Veteran Telugu actress Pavala Syamala who has done many memorable roles is now struggling in her old age. She is left with no films and is financially not strong. Some of the top actors and celebrities have contributed to her survival and she was doing well for months. But her health and financial situation worsened after which Pavala Syamala attempted suicide.

Movie Artists Association (MAA) which takes the responsibility should have supported her during this tough time. There is no support from MAA for Pavala Syamala even after months of struggle. RK Foundation came to know about this and they helped her to join a healthcare centre and this was the responsibility of MAA. The Movie Artists Association is quite prompt at collecting the fee from artists but they are not much bothered about the actors who are struggling. They should take it as a responsibility and support struggling actors instead of making fake promises during the elections. Hope Pavala Syamala will get the needed support from MAA and other bodies of Telugu Film Industry.