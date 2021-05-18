Telangana lockdown extended till May 30

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to extend the lockdown in the State up to May 30. The CM spoke with the Ministers over the phone and elicited their opinion.

After receiving the opinion of the Cabinet Ministers, the CM has decided to extend the lockdown till 30th May.

The CM instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to issue GO on the extension of the lockdown.

As the Ministers are busy monitoring the Corona curtailment measures and medical services at the field level. The CM has cancelled the State Cabinet meeting, which is scheduled on May 20 th.

