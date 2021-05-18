Finally, KCR implements “Ayushman Bharat” in TS to help Covid patients!

There has been a long pending demand from Opposition parties and civil society organisations to implement Modi government’s Ayushman Bharat scheme in Telangana.

However, CM KCR ignored to implement the scheme in Telangana though Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched this scheme in 2019.

Though various states in the country are implementing this scheme, KCR refused to do so arguing that Telangana government’s Arogyasri scheme was better than Ayushman Bharat.

However, the current Corona pandemic has brought pressure on KCR to implement Ayushman Bharat scheme in Telangana to help Covid patients.

This is because KCR did not include Covid under Arogyasri so far though there is a strong demand.

In this backdrop, KCR decided to implement Ayushman Bharat in Telangana on Tuesday to enable patients to undergo Covid treatment in private hospitals with the financial assistance of Centre.

Telangana Medical and Health department had signed a MoU with the National Health Authority on Tuesday.

Accordingly, the state Medical and Health department had finalised the guidelines for the implementation of the Ayushman Bharath Scheme in the State.

The CM has instructed the officials concerned to ensure extending of the medical services in tune with the guidelines.